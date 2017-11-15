Kofi Siriboe’s Essence Cover Is Everything We Need Right Now

Queen Sugar’s Kofi Siriboe is on the cover of Essence magazine’s December/January issue and we are 100 percent here for it.

Yes! @essence #kofisiriboe #maxinewaters A post shared by Patty Jackson (@wdaspatty) on Nov 14, 2017 at 9:36am PST

The cover photo features the sexy actor in a plaid suit highlighted in shades of teal, purple and pink, accented with a white-buttoned shirt. Styled by Avon Dorsey, the suit definitely does justice for Kofi and his chiseled features!

Kofi recently made People’s 2017 List of Sexiest Men Alive for obvious reasons, joining the likes of Sterling K. Brown and Jason Momoa on the coveted list.

Bringing a breath of fresh air of black celebrities who grace magazine covers, Kofi also shares the cover of the December/January issue with Congresswoman Maxine Waters. They both made headway this year, taking the image of black men in entertainment to a new level and speaking out on controversial topics regarding Blacks in America, respectively.

Can’t wait to see what 2018 will bring for Kofi. Congrats!

