Kofi Siriboe’s Essence Cover Is Everything We Need Right Now

Queen Sugar’s Kofi Siriboe is on the cover of Essence magazine’s December/January issue and we are 100 percent here for it.
The cover photo features the sexy actor in a plaid suit highlighted in shades of teal, purple and pink, accented with a white-buttoned shirt. Styled by Avon Dorsey, the suit definitely does justice for Kofi and his chiseled features!
Kofi recently made People’s 2017 List of Sexiest Men Alive for obvious reasons, joining the likes of Sterling K. Brown and Jason Momoa on the coveted list.
Styling this #COVER of @ESSENCE MAGAZINE is nothing short of a dream come true. Just typing those words (just now) legit brings me to tears ✨🙏🏾😪✨ …Being young, Black, proud, gifted & talented is all of the things that this magazine embodies, and growing up with a powerful Black woman as my role model (my mother) who subscribes to Essence, I can now (as an adult) completely understand and relate to the #Empowerment that she felt when she flipped through the pages ✨📖✨ …When they say that life brings you full-circle, it is a true statement… A few years ago when I was still in school, I would stay up ALL NIGHT & DAY working on my computer, designing my own magazine covers for my personal style blog & school project titled #Style101 at #MorganStateUniversity !!! So who (but GOD) knew that I would be here… on this day… celebrating a #MAJOR Milestone such as this one with @KofiSiriboe (who became my style client) for THIS Magazine Cover ✨🙌🏾😫✨#PraiseGOD ✨ • • • • …And as always, a VERY SPECIAL s/o to my home-team that allows me the space to create ✨😘✨ @Vanessa_KDeluca @LeaveItToJack @Yolizama @ThompsonProject @CoriMurray @InRashidasWorld @TraceySees @KaliFlower1 @TierrajTaylor ✨🙏🏾✨ …And where would I be if it weren't for the UNWAVERING #Encouragement and #Support from my Day 1's @MissJulee & @The_Joiee ✨🤗✨ Your enlightened expertise is unmatched and I'm truly humbled and honored. ✨💕✨ #Congrats to @ZerinaAkers on slaying Aunty @RepMaxineWaters for the flip cover ✨👗✨(#Maryland stand UP!) …And #Hugs to @Chica11212 for pulling me thru!! #iThankYou & #iHeartYouAll #Forever ✨❤️✨ #issaCoverStylist ✨ #issaEssenceSlay ✨🙌🏾✨
Bringing a breath of fresh air of black celebrities who grace magazine covers, Kofi also shares the cover of the December/January issue with Congresswoman Maxine Waters. They both made headway this year, taking the image of black men in entertainment to a new level and speaking out on controversial topics regarding Blacks in America, respectively.
Can’t wait to see what 2018 will bring for Kofi. Congrats!
