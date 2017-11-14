Serial Killer Suspected As Police Investigate Fourth Murder

Photo by

Serial Killer Suspected As Police Investigate Fourth Murder

Residents of the Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa are on edge.


Nigel Roberts
Tampa police said a fourth person was fatally shot Tuesday in what many fear was a serial killing,  CBS News reported.

READ MORE: Florida Killer Strikes Third Time

A police spokesman declined to confirm whether the killing of 60-year-old Ronald Felton is related to a shooting spree in October, in which three people were slain over a 10-day span, the news outlet said. But there’s growing evidence that a serial killer is on the loose in Tampa’s Seminole Heights community.

Several residents of the neighborhood heard gun shots before 5 a.m. Tuesday. Officers found Felton dead when they arrived to investigate. Authorities believe that Felton was crossing the street when the gunman, described as a thin Black man wearing all black attire, shot him from behind.

The first killing happened on Oct. 9, with the slaying of 22-year-old Benjamin Mitchell. Two days later, the suspected gunman shot Monica Hoffa, 32. Anthony Naiboa, 20, became the third victim on Oct. 19.

SOURCE:  CBS News

