Here’s Why It’s Never A Good Idea For White People To Quote Rap Lyrics With The N-Word

Sports writer Peter Vecsey showed his need for schooling on the N-word when he used the term “n*****” in his description of a confrontation between LeBron James and a New York Knicks player Monday night, the New York Daily News reported.

“Like Kanter is gonna 2B intimidated by LeBron, guy who stood up 2 Tayyip Erdogan. Imagine him being scared of a n*****who breathes the same air as him,” Vecsey tweeted, borrowing lyrics from the late rapper Notorius B.I.G.

Like Kanter is gonna 2B intimidated by LeBron, guy who stood up 2 Tayyip Erdogan. Imagine him being scared of a n*****who breathes the same air as him — Peter Vecsey (@PeterVecsey1) November 14, 2017

The sports writer was commenting on the Knicks’ Enes Kanter confronting James, after the four-time MVP got into a shoving match with Frank Ntilikina, Kanter’s teammate. After getting over the shock from his comment, many twitter users called out Vecsey for using the N-word.

This isn't you quoting Biggie lyrics, @PeterVecsey1. This is you calling LeBron a nigger. pic.twitter.com/Ked3iptp0d — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) November 14, 2017

Peter Vecsey…he's always been an idiot, tonight just put it beyond doubt pic.twitter.com/1RTg5dxnhx — Andre Ferguson (@ShinobiAFC) November 14, 2017

@PeterVecsey1 70 year old white man cant understand why he shouldn’t use the N word…shocking. — Better Berry (@TMRhatershield) November 14, 2017

If there’s any confusion about using the N-word, here’s a lesson from writer Ta-Nehisi Coates:

SOURCE: New York Daily News

SEE ALSO:

Why Do Some White People Want To Say The N-Word So Badly?

Ice Cube Will Appear on ‘Real Time With Bill Maher’ To Discuss The N-Word