HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Rita Ora’s Spa Day On The Red Carpet

Sunday night the MTV European Music Awards got nothing but vibes of comfort and relaxation from singer Rita Ora. She graced the red carpet in a plush bathrobe hand crafted by Palamo Spain by Alejandro Gomez.
The spa set came complete with a bathrobe, head towel and a dazzling diamond necklace and earring set. Rita was definitely ready to check in to the nearest resort!
She’s bringing a whole new meaning to relaxing in style. What’s your take? Would you rock this look anywhere outside your bathroom or hotel room? Vote in our poll below!
10 Style Tips We Learned From Rita Ora
10 photos Launch gallery
10 Style Tips We Learned From Rita Ora
1. Sometimes, less is more.1 of 10
2. Mix sporty and dressy elements.2 of 10
3. Let your shoes do the talking.3 of 10
4. Try denim on denim.4 of 10
5. Throw on a quirky accessory.5 of 10
6. Embrace the rainbow.6 of 10
7. Commit to your menswear look.7 of 10
8. Add some edge to your dressy looks.8 of 10
9. Nail white-on-white.9 of 10
10. Go for the bold.10 of 10
