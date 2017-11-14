HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Rita Ora’s Spa Day On The Red Carpet

Sunday night the MTV European Music Awards got nothing but vibes of comfort and relaxation from singer Rita Ora. She graced the red carpet in a plush bathrobe hand crafted by Palamo Spain by Alejandro Gomez.

The spa set came complete with a bathrobe, head towel and a dazzling diamond necklace and earring set. Rita was definitely ready to check in to the nearest resort!

She’s bringing a whole new meaning to relaxing in style. What’s your take? Would you rock this look anywhere outside your bathroom or hotel room? Vote in our poll below!

DON’T MISS: