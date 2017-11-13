Kaepernick Snags GQ’s Citizen Of The Year Title

In his continued mission to exemplify freedom of expression and the right to resist, NFL player Colin Kaepernick takes over the latest edition of GQ Magazine in being crowned the publication’s 2017 Citizen Of The Year.

Being dubbed this generation’s iconic civil rights leader by legendary Olympian John Carlos, who is known for raising his fist in protest during the 1968 Olympics, Kaepernick makes a strong statement on the magazine’s cover. Apart from his perfectly poised coils, Kaepernick also wears a simple black leather jacket and turtle neck that serve as a powerful backdrop for the GQ logo highlighted in unifying colors of red, white and blue.

Kaepernick stirred controversy during the 2016 football season when he kneeled in protest during the national anthem. The star athlete took this action to show his resistance towards the treatment towards blacks by law enforcement. His actions have been likened to other legendary athletes, such as Mohammed Ali, and creatives like Harry Belefonte.

Be sure to check out the December issue to see more of what Kapernick has to say and where he’s headed with his message.

