Watch: Tiffany Haddish Takes On Sexual Harassment And Trump’s Hair On ‘SNL’

Make a hit movie, check. Land a book deal, check. Host “Saturday Night Live,” check. Tiffany Haddish checked another box in her career last night while also making history as the first Black female stand-up comedian to host SNL in the show’s 43-year history.

In case you missed her monologue, Haddish lampooned President Donald Trump’s hair and offered a tip to men—like Louis C.K.—who are not sure about when they’ve crossed a line into sexual harassment. “If your thing’s out, and she’s got all her clothes on, you’re wrong,” Haddish admonished, in high-energy performance.

On a personal note, she also joked about growing up in foster care. Haddish, at the end of the show, poignantly sent a shout out to her social worker for encouraging her to pursue a career in comedy.

The co-star of “Girls Trip” is achieving one success after another. Looking ahead, she will co-star with Kevin Heart in the movie “Night School,” due for release in September 2018, and she’ll work with Tracy Morgan in the upcoming comedy “The Last O.G.”

For a show that touts its liberalism, SNL has long passed on talented Black women. After people shamed the show, it responded by hiring Sasheer Zamata in 2014. Three years later the program invited Haddish to host. Hopefully, this finally opens the door to others to host SNL. Here are just a few for the show to consider:

—Zainab Johnson

—Yvonne Orji

—Erica Ash

—Amanda Seales

