Bears Pack No Punch In 23-16 L To Packers

By Terrence Tomlin

SOLDIER FIELD — The Bears entered Week 9 favored to win a regular season game for the first time in 9 years. Coming off a bye, the Bears were primed to be in position to make the Vegas odds makers look good. The defense had seemingly turned a corner and “Truuu” looked solid enough in the first 4 games of his NFL career to convince fans that the that his progression arrow would stay trending up.

But any betting man knew that them being favored was more of death sentence than a vote of confidence. It was supposed to be a week where the Bears reestablished a grip on their season…instead they found themselves in a old fashioned trap game that knocked them back down to size.

“Obviously, this was a very disappointing loss here at home. Like a lot of games this season, we’ve been in the thick of things until the end and just came up a little short.” said head coach John Fox but anyone who suffered through watching this game knows that the Bears came up more than “a little” short. The questionable play calling, which has plagued them through all 9 weeks of this regular season, gave the Bears next to no chance to win this game.

On this cold, rainy afternoon in Chicago, the Packers walk away 23-16 victors and the Bears walk away wondering what the hell just happened to all that momentum that was on their side at the beginning of the day.

