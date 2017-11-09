NEWS ROUNDUP: Chance The Rapper Says No To $95M Chicago Police Academy; Trump’s Beijing Trip; Spacey Loses Film

Chicago aldermen voted 48-1 on Wednesday to pay $10 million for 30 acres of vacant land to house a new police academy expected to cost the city $95 million, the Chicago Tribune reported. However, Chance the Rapper, who visited City Hall earlier in the day, challenged the vote.
“Financially, this proposed plan doesn’t make sense. We don’t have $95 million,” Chance told aldermen of Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s plan during the public comment segment at Wednesday’s City Council meeting.
“All the aldermen on the West Side voted for this, because they understand — they have felt forgotten from the type of public investments that can spur economic growth,” Emanuel stated following the vote. “It will have its own value of safety for the entire city. It will have its own value of safety … to the West Side. And it will be an investment in the kind of economic activity we want to see.”
Donald Trump received rare and royal treatment upon his arrival to Beijing on Wednesday, reportedly becoming the first U.S. president to receive a state dinner in the Forbidden City, the New York Daily News explained.
“The unusual amount of pomp and circumstance is believed to be part of China’s efforts to flatter Trump” and a way to “gloss over American criticisms on trade and the continued development of the nuclear program in its neighbor North Korea,” the Daily News reported.
In the wake of recent sexual assault allegations, Kevin Spacey has been replaced by Christopher Plummer in the already completed Ridley Scott film “All the Money in the World.” The decision came just weeks before the film’s scheduled December 22 release. Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams, who also starred in the movie, are “fully on board with the move,” according to TMZ. Spacey reportedly worked on the film for eight to 10 days and was billed as one of its lead actors.
43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
