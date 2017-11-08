Philly sheriff faces sexual harassment lawsuit by employee

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s sheriff is facing allegations that he sexually harassed an employee in his office.

Philly.com reports on a lawsuit against Sheriff Jewell Williams. The suit says Williams made sexually harassing comments to the employee and called her a “home wrecker” and “whore” after she rejected his advances and began dating another employee. Williams allegedly retaliated against 40-year-old Vanessa Bines after she complained about his behavior to city and federal employment discrimination offices. She says the harassment affected her health, forcing her to take medical leave.

Williams’ office said in a statement that he “categorically, and in the strongest possible fashion, denies” the allegations, and looks forward to being vindicated.

___

Information from: Philly.com, http://www.philly.com/

Also On Atlanta Daily World: