Naomi Campbell Supports New British Vogue Editor Against ‘Racist’ Backlash

Naomi Campbell is strutting her stuff against critics who she said have mounted a “racist” attack against her friend and British Vogue’s first Black editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.

“I’m not pleased at how he [Enninful] has been treated, Campbell said to The Guardian. “I’ve been in this business for 31 years, and I’ve never seen anything like this in my life. I find it racist. And I will not stand by and let people attack him in this way.”

The storm mentioned by Campbell against Enninful, 45, is nothing new.

Enninful, who was previously a stylist, follows behind a long list of African Americans who have made historic firsts that were threatened by the fires of racism. The stylist was appointed as the fashion magazine’s inaugural Black and male editor earlier this year after Alexandra Shulman resigned following 25 years in the role. It took British Vogue 101 years to place an African American in the position, the Daily Mail noted.

The new editor made a huge power move when he appointed Campbell as a contributing editor amid staff changes. Being in the role, however, has fueled backlash from opponents who cited his lack of journalism experience and tendency to attend A-list parties as reasons for him being unfit for the position.

Shulman reportedly threw a veiled barb Enninful’s way and criticized editors acting as celebrities and fashion personalities, the Daily Mail reported.

Campbell, however, fought back against those attacks.

“He has worked in this business for many years, that’s why he got the job, fair and square,” Campbell told The Guardian. “…“It’s like a vendetta and it should stop. And I want you to say those words as I say them. I take it as racial abuse. I take it as that. It’s not fair.”

The legendary model has also been vocal about Enniful’s appointment bringing about more diversity at British Vogue.

