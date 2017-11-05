David Clarke Shows Again He’s A Mouthpiece For His President

David Clarke Shows Again He’s A Mouthpiece For His President

The former sheriff attacks Black lawmakers who oppose Trump’s school choice program, accusing them of trying to keep African Americans in the ghetto.


During his campaign, President Donald Trump ignited controversy when he said that Black people are living in hell—ignoring the scores of educated, hardworking African Americans who provide for their families and live in stable communities.

Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke showed once again that he’s simply a Black voice for his president–echoing Trump’s campaign rhetoric. In Clarke’s latest attack on African-American lawmakers, he accused them in a Town Hall article of being the instruments of White liberals to keep Blacks on the ghetto plantation.

One of Clarke’s main arguments in his opinion piece is that members of the Congressional Black Caucus oppose school choice—a policy that Trump cherishes.

See Also:  Watch: The Pros & Cons Of School Choice

Chris Emdin, a professor at Columbia University’s Teachers College, told NewsOne that fixing schools in the Black community is a better approach. He said voucher programs “extract monetary resources [from the Black community] and places them elsewhere” when students take their government vouchers to private or charters located in other communities.

These programs are also psychologically damaging in that they “give the perception that they (Black students) have to leave (their community) to do well,” he added.

During a congressional hearing, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos told lawmakers that Trump wants to spend lavishly on expanding his school choice initiative but would not ban federal school voucher funds going to schools that discriminate.

Clarke wants to paint CBC members as anti-Black in his defense of the GOP, yet he ignores Trump’s long history of racism.

Earlier this year, the Black lawmakers gave the president a 130-page policy document, titled “We Have a Lot to Lose: Solutions to Advance Black Families in the 21st Century,” in which the caucus presented its policy solutions, explaining to the president what the Black community has plenty to lose by following his leadership.

