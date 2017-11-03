Black Women Praise Vicks VapoRub As Miracle Product For Hair Growth

A surprising trend has been on the rise among Black women when it comes to their hair.

Several ladies have sung the praises of Vicks VapoRub as a miracle product for growth and strengthening. The internet’s Black hair community broke down just why the touted beauty buy is such a huge deal.

READ MORE: This Law Professor Resists Hair Policies That Discriminate Against Black Women

“It was very good and I can definitely see the work, the fix on my head,” said a YouTube vlogger who goes by the name of The Sophie Show. “I advise for people to try it and see what it does.”

When rubbed into the scalp and on hair edges, Vicks ingredients Menthol, camphor and eucalyptus oils help to stimulate hair growth, Sophie wrote on YouTube. Menthol is a compound for clearing pores of irritants, and eucalyptus and camphor are both essential oils that stimulate the hair follicles and improve circulation.

Some Black women, both with relaxed and natural hair, have jumped on the Vicks bandwagon because of those ingredients. The average time to see significant hair growth is around 30-60 days, said online Vicks supporters.

Some women, however, are skeptical about Vicks.

“Because Vicks has petroleum in it, this is one product women don’t want to put on their hair,” vlogger Kimera Yvonne wrote.

READ MORE: New Study Confirms Bias Toward Black Women’s Natural Hair

The debate has prompted many women to wonder if the product really works for growth and strengthening. One doctor warned that Vicks can have harmful effects.

“While Vicks VapoRub is generally safe, a brief look at the ingredients list several oils that could potentially cause allergic or irritant skin reactions as with any topically applied product,” Dr. Carlos Charles, a New York City-based dermatologist who specializes in working with people of color, told ESSENCE.

SEE ALSO:

‘Conversation’ Won’t Heal Crazy White Folks

Man Convicted For Threatening To Assassinate Obama Is Sentenced To A Lifetime Of White Privilege