Watch: Kenneka Jenkins' Mother Talks Daughter's 'Sinister' Freezer Death On 'Dr. Oz Show'

If investigators thought Tereasa Martin would go away—they’re wrong.


The police closed the books on their investigation into the death of 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins, whose dead body was found in a hotel’s walk-in freezer in September. But Jenkins’ mother is relentless in her pursuit of answers to unresolved questions surrounding her daughter’s death.

Tereasa Martin appeared on “The Dr. Oz Show” Tuesday to discuss the case, raising doubt about the thoroughness of the police investigation.

According to The Chicago Tribune, the program promised “explosive new details” of a possible cover-up, but it did not offer new theories about the case.

Jenkins went missing early Sept. 9 after a night of partying with friends at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Rosemont, a suburban of Chicago. She was found dead the next day. Police investigators concluded that she staggered drunk into the freezer and closed the door. However, evidence began emerging on social media that suggests foul play was involved.

The family’s lawyer joined Martin on the program, and long with Dr. Oz and fellow presenter Nancy Grace, they speculated about whether Jenkins was drugged, raised suspicions about police photographs taken of Jenkins after she was found, and questioned the autopsy report.

The Tribune reported that a police statement after the show aired insisted that a thorough investigation was done and concluded that there was no foul play. Also responding to the program, the hotel released a statement pointing out that the show failed to offer any new evidence. The Crowne Plaza has come under heavy criticism for not cooperating with the family’s investigation.

Here are some responses to the program from views:

SOURCE:  Chicago Tribune

