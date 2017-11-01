NEWS ROUNDUP: Colin Kaepernick Finally Returning To NFL?; N.E.R.D Comeback?

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

NEWS ROUNDUP: Colin Kaepernick Finally Returning To NFL?; N.E.R.D Comeback?

Kaep may be signed in a few days, said his attorney Mark Geragos.


Team Cassius
0 reads
Leave a comment

 

Colin Kaepernick‘s dry spell may be over in as little as 10 days, said Mark Geragos, there NFL free agent’s attorney.

“I think within the next 10 days somebody will sign him,” Geragos said during a recent appearance on The Adam Corolla show. “I think somebody’s gonna sign him. I think the NFL has to come to their senses, and realize every day that goes by just proves the collusion case even more.” No further details were provided, however.

Kaepernick recently filed a grievance against the NFL for collusion.

Fans seem to think there’s new N.E.R.D. music on the way. The group’s name has been spotted in billboards across Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in California. Pharrell also wants everyone to tune into Beats1 on Wednesday at 12 p.m. EST for an undisclosed reason.

SEE ALSO:

Colin Kaepernick Files ‘Collusion’ Complaint Against NFL Owners

‘We Will Have A Smoking Gun’: Kaepernick’s Attorney Speaks On NFL Collusion Case

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

7 photos Launch gallery

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

Continue reading 10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

In 2016, Colin Kaepernick went from a famous NFL player to an infamous civil rights activist after deciding to kneel during the National Anthem to protest against the injustices African-Americans face in this country. Kaepernick made standing up for what you believe in something to aspire to. The quarterback presented a bold statement and gave life to an old trend by letting his afro grow and flourish. If that wasn’t Black enough, he even rocked cornrows for a while during the season. We honor his confidence, strength and Blackness with photos of Colin Kaepernick looking like Black excellence. #KaepSoBlack

comments – add yours
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now