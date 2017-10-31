‘We Swarm Together’: Double Dutch Team To Compete After 8-Year-Old Teammate Dies

Takeria “queen bee” Clark, founder of the Honey Bees double Dutch team, has a clear vision for the Jersey City-based team. “This is more than an organization,” she told local blog CHICPEAJC before winning the national championship. “This is a movement.”
Tragedy struck the Bees on Saturday when a driver fatally hit 8-year-old Jerry “prince bee” Grant, the first boy on the team, while the Bees were fundraising. Even as they grieve, the team is staying focused on its mission of community and self-empowerment.
The Jersey Journal reported that the team is staying strong, with a practice on Monday night that “was a little more competitive than usual.”
“This tragedy has brought the Honey Bees double Dutch team to another level of professionalism,” Jerry’s mother, Kimberly Prince, a co-founder of the team, told The Journal. “Throughout the remainder of the season, it will be dedicated to prince bee.”
The Bees stepped onto the national spotlight when they appeared on “The Tonight Show” in August after winning the national championship. Fame did not distract the movement, and tragedy appears to make it stronger.
Clark told CHICPEAJC that she began organizing the team in April 2015 after a group of girls noticed Clark and her friends jumping double Dutch in a local park. She recalled jumping “non-stop” as a child and wanted to pass the sport on to a younger generation. Soon after creating the nonprofit organization, a mission beyond double Dutch emerged.
“We swarm together to empower the community to utilize the gifts and talents that focus on motivation and positive redirection through the urban sport of Double Dutch,” she told Lynn Hazen, founder of the blog site, about the Bees’ mission.
This is a mission that Clark wants team members to take with them into college and well into adulthood.
SOURCE: The Jersey Journal, CHICPEAJC
SEE ALSO:
America Hates Us Is Unapologetic, Uplifting And Unifying Folks In Brooklyn
Oakland Schools To Establish Program Focused On Black Girls
Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama
42 photos Launch gallery
1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a Kiss
Source:Getty
1 of 42
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story
Source:Getty
2 of 42
3. Michelle and Barack Kiss
Source:Getty
3 of 42
4. Michelle and Barack
Source:Getty
4 of 42
5. First Family Portrait
Source:Getty
5 of 42
6. Two Terms
Source:Getty
6 of 42
7. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner
Source:Getty
7 of 42
8. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama
Source:Getty
8 of 42
9. The Obamas on Air Force One
Source:Getty
9 of 42
10. The First Family in London
Source:Getty
10 of 42
11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
11 of 42
12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner
Source:Getty
12 of 42
13. Turkey Pardoning
Source:Getty
13 of 42
14. Sunday Church
Source:Getty
14 of 42
15. Gobble, Gobble
Source:Getty
15 of 42
16. Malia Obama, the First Daughter
Source:Getty
16 of 42
17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama
Source:Getty
17 of 42
18. A Family Affair
Source:Getty
18 of 42
19. Flashback To The Old Days
Source:Pete Souza
19 of 42
20. Happy Birthday!
Source:Getty
20 of 42
21. Candidly Awesome
Source:Pete Souza
21 of 42
22. Historic First Family
Source:Getty
22 of 42
23. Ice Cream Treat
Source:Getty
23 of 42
24. TV Time
Source:Pete Souza
24 of 42
25. Always Giving Back
Source:Getty
25 of 42
26. A Christmas Story
Source:Getty
26 of 42
27. Hawaii Trip!
Source:Getty
27 of 42
28. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife
Source:Getty
28 of 42
29. Malia and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
29 of 42
30. Michelle Plays on a Bike
Source:Getty
30 of 42
31. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia
Source:Getty
31 of 42
32. Reading Time
Source:Pete Souza
32 of 42
33. Family Support
Source:Getty
33 of 42
34. The Sister Selfie
Source:Pete Souza
34 of 42
35. Supporting Mom
Source:Pete Souza
35 of 42
36. Giving Back On MLK Day
Source:Getty
36 of 42
37. Obamas Give Back To The Community
Source:Getty
37 of 42
38. Always Supporting Small Businesses
Source:Getty
38 of 42
39. Obama Swagger
Source:Getty
39 of 42
40. Laughs & Turkeys
Source:Getty
40 of 42
41. Christmas With The Obamas
Source:Getty
41 of 42
42. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma
Source:Pete Souza
42 of 42