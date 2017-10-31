WATCH: Wendy Williams Suffers Scary Moment On Live TV

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

WATCH: Wendy Williams Suffers Scary Moment On Live TV

The TV hostess apparently passed out while filming 'The Wendy Show.'


Bruce C.T. Wright
0 reads
Leave a comment

 

Wendy Williams is trending on Twitter right now, but not for her costume. The daytime talk show host apparently passed out on live TV when she says she “overheated” in her Halloween costume Monday morning.

The scary moment left fans in the audience gasping. A producer ran in to check on her before the show went to commercial. Wendy returned after the break and finished the show. “I overheated in my costume and I did pass out,” she explained.

While Wendy appears to be OK, some speculate it looks like she may have suffered a mini stroke because of her reaction before collapsing. Our prayers are with the media veteran.

SEE ALSO:

White Privilege Halloween Costumes Come Back With A Vengeance In 2017

Girl’s #IStandWithFrederica Costume Is A Big Hit On Social Media

Jaleel White

40 Greatest Black TV Shows Of All Time

5 photos Launch gallery

40 Greatest Black TV Shows Of All Time

Continue reading 40 Greatest Black TV Shows Of All Time

40 Greatest Black TV Shows Of All Time

comments – add yours
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now