WATCH: Kenneka Jenkins’ Mom Casts More Doubt On Freezer Death Of Daughter

There was a camera above the hotel freezer in which Kenneka Jenkins was found dead last month even though law enforcement has said otherwise, said the slain teen’s mom claimed in an interview with Chicago radio station 107.5 WGCI Friday.
“There was a camera directly over this freezer,” Tereasa Martin told the radio station. “…At the closing of the meeting I asked the detective as well as the sergeant and the sergeant said aggressively ‘There wasn’t no camera’ so I guess the camera disappeared too.”
READ MORE: New ‘Graphic’ Kenneka Jenkins Freezer Death Photos Suggest Foul Play, Lawyers Say
“So you’re saying there was definitely a camera there?” one of the radio show hosts asked Martin.
“It was definitely a camera there,” Martin responded.
Jenkins, 19, was found dead in a Crowne Plaza O’Hare Hotel freezer of reported hypothermia on September 10. Her death prompted protests and an outcry for justice in what many claimed was a murder. After more than a month, the case was closed with the death being ruled accidental after no evidence was found that indicated Jenkins’ as a victim of foul play, said police in Rosemont, Illinois.
Martin had appealed to the FBI to investigate, mysterious death in suburban Chicago, but the federal agency declined. She has been fighting for justice for her daughter ever since.
READ MORE: New Details Released About Kenneka Jenkins’ Harrowing Final Hours
Recently released photographs showed how Jenkins was found dead in the freezer last month. The Chicago teen wore the same jeans and jean jacket that she had on in surveillance videos of her walk through the hotel before her death, the photos revealed. The shirt beneath her jacket “was pulled up exposing her breasts,” according to a police report.
The photos “raise more questions than answers,” said Martin’s lawyers. Police, however, decided wrongfully, as many social media users claimed, to close the case that highlighted pushes for better investigations of missing Black youth.
“Our detective reported no signs of foul play throughout the whole investigation,” Police Chief Donald Stephens III said in a statement. “There is no evidence that Ms. Jenkins was forced to drink alcohol or consume any narcotics while at the hotel.”
Watch the full interview below.
SEE ALSO:
Trump’s Cronies Arrested Amid Russia Collusion Probe Indictments That May Lead To Impeachment
NFL Players Inspire Confederate Flag Burning At NASCAR Event
31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody
31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody
1. Kathryn Johnston, 92Source:Getty 1 of 26
2. Tarika Wilson, 26Source:Getty 2 of 26
3. Shereese Francis, 30Source:Getty 3 of 26
4. Shantel Davis, 23Source:Getty 4 of 26
5. Alesia Thomas, 35Source:Getty 5 of 26
6. Malissa Williams, 30Source:Getty 6 of 26
7. Darnesha Harris, 17Source:Getty 7 of 26
8. Shelly Frey, 27Source:Getty 8 of 26
9. Miriam Carey, 34Source:Getty 9 of 26
10. Yvette Smith, 47Source:Getty 10 of 26
11. Michelle Cusseaux, 50Source:Getty 11 of 26
12. Aura Rosser, 40Source:Getty 12 of 26
13. Tanisha Anderson, 37Source:Getty 13 of 26
14. Eleanor Bumpurs, 66Source:Getty 14 of 26
15. Natasha McKenna, 37Source:Getty 15 of 26
16. Janisha Fonville, 20Source:Getty 16 of 26
17. Meagan Hockaday, 26Source:Getty 17 of 26
18. Alexia Christian, 25Source:Getty 18 of 26
19. Sandra Bland, 28Source:Getty 19 of 26
20. Gynnya McMillen, 16Source:Getty 20 of 26
21. Symone Marshall, 22Source:Getty 21 of 26
22. Korryn Gaines, 23Source:Getty 22 of 26
23. Deborah Danner, 66Source:Getty 23 of 26
24. Alteria Woods, 21Source:Getty 24 of 26
25. Charleena Lyles, 30Source:Getty 25 of 26
26. Cariann Denise Hithon, 22Source:Getty 26 of 26