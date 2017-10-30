Entertainment
FAB FINDS: Keep It Stylish And Sporty With The Sock Sneaker Trend


Danielle James
The athletic industry has crossed over into the high fashion world with collaborations and creations that athletes and consumers alike adore.

Fenty Puma by Rihanna - Runway RTW - Spring 2018 - New York Fashion Week

With brands like Puma, creating profitable collaborations with major superstars, like Fenty x Puma. As well as Olivier Rousting‘s collaboration with Nike, brands are also taking a stab at athletics on their own.

Black n gold, my favorite! thanks nike. #nikelab #nikebalmain

Balenciaga has a slick, sleek, sock, sneaker and one can’t deny that it’s one sexy shoe. However, it’s $695.00.

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 : Day Three

However, if you think these were pricey, the Rick Owens x ADIDAS Originals collaboration is even more so. Check out these sock sneakers that cost over $1000.00 on the next page.

