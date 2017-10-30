FAB FINDS: Keep It Stylish And Sporty With The Sock Sneaker Trend

The athletic industry has crossed over into the high fashion world with collaborations and creations that athletes and consumers alike adore.

With brands like Puma, creating profitable collaborations with major superstars, like Fenty x Puma. As well as Olivier Rousting‘s collaboration with Nike, brands are also taking a stab at athletics on their own.

Balenciaga has a slick, sleek, sock, sneaker and one can’t deny that it’s one sexy shoe. However, it’s $695.00.

However, if you think these were pricey, the Rick Owens x ADIDAS Originals collaboration is even more so. Check out these sock sneakers that cost over $1000.00 on the next page.

