Get Into Rihanna’s Nubian Royalty Vibes For Vogue Arabia

Pop star and entrepreneur Rihanna set the internet ablaze once again with her latest magazine cover for Vogue Arabia.

👸🏾👑👸🏾 NOVEMBER 1st @VOGUEARABIA A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Oct 26, 2017 at 8:53pm PDT

Paying homage to the legendary Queen Nefertiti, who was one the most powerful and beautiful queens of Egyptian history, Rihanna’s photos are filled with royal colors of blue, gold and silver. On the cover, she wears a replica of Queen Nefertiti’s royal crown, while wearing a striking animal print jacket by Gucci in golden natural tones of tan, orange and blue.

A defined expert on fashion, Rihanna doesn’t disappoint with her latest magazine cover reign. In this photo, the “Queen” wears a royal blue coat over a light gold dress adorned with royal-themed designs that shows off her curviatures.

@VOGUEARABIA A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Oct 27, 2017 at 7:38am PDT

We can’t wait to see the rest of the photos from this stunning editorial. What are your thoughts on Rihanna’s latest look?

