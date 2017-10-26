Michelle Obama Brings It In Black And White For A Conversation With David Letterman

Michelle Obama was in New York City on Wednesday night at The Streicker Center. The first lady was in conversation with David Letterman.
Source: Michael Kovac / Getty
The Former First Lady looks poised and professional wearing Naeem Khan Fall/Winter 2016.
Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty
I’m loving this modified version for the First Lady and thinks she looks so classy and elegant.
Source: Michael Kovac / Getty
She paired the look with almond toe pumps.
Source: Michael Kovac / Getty
Her makeup is clean and refreshing with a nude lip. We’re here for it!
Source: Michael Kovac / Getty
Her hair, as usual, is laid and we are loving the hombre highlights.
