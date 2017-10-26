Entertainment
Michelle Obama Brings It In Black And White For A Conversation With David Letterman


Hello Beautiful Staff
Michelle Obama was in New York City on Wednesday night at The Streicker Center. The first lady was in conversation with David Letterman.

The Streicker Center Hosts A Special Evening With Former First Lady Michelle Obama

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

The Former First Lady looks poised and professional wearing Naeem Khan Fall/Winter 2016.

Naeem Khan - Runway - Fall 2016 New York Fashion Week

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty

I’m loving this modified version for the First Lady and thinks she looks so classy and elegant.

The Streicker Center Hosts A Special Evening With Former First Lady Michelle Obama

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

She paired the look with almond toe pumps.

The Streicker Center Hosts A Special Evening With Former First Lady Michelle Obama

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

Her makeup is clean and refreshing with a nude lip. We’re here for it!

The Streicker Center Hosts A Special Evening With Former First Lady Michelle Obama

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

Her hair, as usual, is laid and we are loving the hombre highlights.

