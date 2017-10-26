Entertainment
Laverne Cox Gives Us Perfect Prep Chic At The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show And Tea Party


CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea at Chateau Marmont

Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty

Laverne Cox was a lady who lunched at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show And Tea Party in Los Angeles, California at the Chateau Marmont. The Orange Is The New Black actress was there to see the latest fashion (including Telfar having his models’ vogueing down the runway). Laverne gave us preppy chic, donning a red floral printed Kate Spade dress and a letterman cardigan with a tiger embroidered on the side.

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea at Chateau Marmont

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

She wore a cute chain belt with a little star and and added a circular purse with the words ‘Caviar’ surrounded by embellishments. Laverne completed the look with red shoes and cute circular glasses, complimenting her accessories. Beauties, are you feeling her look?

