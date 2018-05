Talen Horton-Tucker has cut his list of schools down to the final 3 and it’s finally Decision Day for the Simeon star.

Who will it be?

The Cyclones of Iowa State?

The Musketeers of Xavier?

or The Fighting Illini of Illinois?

#TheBIGS will be in the building! Watch “Talow’s” decision LIVE @ 6:30 CST HERE!

___________________________________________

#TheBIGS #ItsUS #UGKOfChicagoSports #ChiDefMedia

Follow #TheBIGS here

Also On Atlanta Daily World: