Is Fashion Industry Prepared For Next Black Supermodel

From her looks, Anok Yai is ready to be the next Black supermodel. But is the industry prepared for her?

Yahoo Lifestyle caught up with the 19-year-old, who told the news outlet that she never expected her photograph to go viral—prompting scores of social media users to urge her to pursue a modeling career.

Yo @anok_yai blowing tf up on my tl! Told you in high school you need to be a model girl pic.twitter.com/W9MSM7rNca — lil glo (@LotsOfGlory) October 22, 2017

TheSunk, a photographer, randomly snapped a few pictures of Yai at an outdoor concert. He correctly predicted that his Instagram followers would love the shots.

Everyone agrees that Yai is gorgeous and ready for the runway. However, the fashion industry is rife with examples of racism that would indicate that she has a bumpy ride ahead

Hopefully, the industry has reformed, at least somewhat, since Nykhor Paul, a model also from South Sudan, shamed it with a “dear White people” letter about how the industry treats dark skinned models.

S. Sudanese model Nykhor Paul pens Instagram letter to 'white people of the fashion world': http://t.co/GOxRLF83ik pic.twitter.com/ZrW1taDeNV — AJ+ (@ajplus) July 7, 2015

Paul penned the open letter and posted it to her Instagram account in 2015. She directed most of her rage toward makeup artists who “try to make me feel bad because I am blue black.”

“Why do I have to bring my own makeup to a professional show when all the other white girls don’t have to do anything but show up wtf!” Paul wrote.

She added: “It’s time you people get your s**t right when it comes to our complexion!”

