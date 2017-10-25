The Battle Of The Thigh High: Who Wore These Fendi Boots Best?

As the temperature drops, the style is heating up. Fall weather is perfect for pulling out your boots and Joseline Hernandez as well as Kelly Rowland are not skimping on style.

@bonniebellahernandez A post shared by Joseline Hernandez (@joseline) on Aug 26, 2017 at 1:58am PDT

Joseline posted a photo of her and Bonnie Bella in August and while her baby is so cute, we couldn’t help but notice her $1350.00, sexy red Fendi boots (you can get them here).

My check is up 😋😏 A post shared by Joseline Hernandez (@joseline) on Aug 26, 2017 at 7:49am PDT

Joseline paired her boots with a black trench coat worn as a dress. She wore her hair down and a nude lip.

Kelly Rowland kicked up her heels at the In Style Awards pairing the red leather cuissard Fendi boots with a Georges Chakra‘s gown to celebrate Demi Lovato.

Kelly also wore her hair parted down the middle. She accented with a black, jeweled, minaudiere.

Beauties, tell us: who styled this look best? Joseline Hernandez or Kelly Rowland? Take our poll!

