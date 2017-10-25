NEWS ROUNDUP: Colin Kaepernick Gets A Book Deal; Russian Flags Tossed At Trump

Colin Kaepernick has agreed to write a book in a deal worth more than $1 million, according to NBC Sports’ ProFootballTalk. That would allow former San Francisco 49er, who sued the NFL this month for its owners allegedly colluding against him because of his national anthem protests, could earn back that million that he donated to multiple causes in 2016. The subject of Kaepernick’s book was not immediately known, but it would be naive to assume there would be no mention of him getting blackballed by the NFL.

Colin Kaepernick is writing a book. The ex football player reportedly agreed to a $1 million deal, reports @PageSix. pic.twitter.com/MBDLYYBUBp — AJ+ (@ajplus) October 24, 2017

