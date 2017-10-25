Entertainment
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Joan Smalls Steps Out In Satin To Celebrate Karl Lagerfeld


What does one wear to celebrate Karl Lagerfeld? Pink satin, according to Joan Smalls. The Puerto Rican model arrived at the V Magazine dinner to celebrate Karl Lagerfeld wearing Area 2017 Resort Collection.

Celebrity Sightings In New York - October 23, 2017

Source: Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The Victoria’s Secret model was styled by Eric McNeal, who paired white sandals with the all pink ensemble.

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 23, 2017

Source: James Devaney / Getty

She accented with a matching pink bag. Joan wore her hair parted down the middle in a ponytail and wore light makeup with a pink/nude lip.

V Magazine's Intimate Dinner In Honor Of Karl Lagerfeld With A Special Performance By Mariah Carey At The Top Of The Standard

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Beauties, we have to know: is it HAUTE or NAUGHT? Take our poll below and sound off in the comments section.

2017 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals

Empire Star Trai Byers And Model Joan Smalls Get Steamy For Vogue's September Issue

7 photos

Empire Star Trai Byers And Model Joan Smalls Get Steamy For Vogue's September Issue

Empire Star Trai Byers And Model Joan Smalls Get Steamy For Vogue's September Issue

Empire Star Trai Byers And Model Joan Smalls Get Steamy For Vogue's September Issue

Empire actor Trai Byers and model Joan Smalls are living the American Dream in an editorial shot by Steven Klein for Vogue's infamous September issue. The two play a couple and the photos are giving us a 1950's vibes with modern day high fashion. Get into this beautiful shoot, the images have a gorgeous treatment.

