Big Crack Seen In Sports Leagues’ Marijuana Ban

A marijuana industry expert predicted last year that at least one major professional sports league would lift its ban on medical cannabis in 2017. That probably will not happen with just several weeks remaining before year’s end. But that prediction is closer to fruition.
Sports Illustrated reports that David Stern, a former NBA commissioner, now gives the thumbs-up for ending the marijuana ban for basketball’s professional league.
READ MORE: Michigan College Offers Marijuana Degree As The Billion-Dollar Industry Expands
Stern, who vigilantly oversaw the ban during his tenure, told retired NBA player Al Harrington in an interview that there’s “universal agreement that marijuana for medical purposes should be completely legal.”
Harrington, now working in the cannabis industry, is producing a documentary on medical pot. According to the former athlete, players, coaches and owners across the league smoke marijuana.
However, many believe the break though will come in football, where the NFL Players Association is advocating for a change in the league’s drug policy, according to NBC Sports. One main reason is that medical marijuana is viewed as a better alternative to pain killers or opioids.
Dr. Daniel Clauw, a University of Michigan professor of anesthesiology, supports medical marijuana as an alternative to addictive opioids to help athletes manage pain, NPR reported.
Football players live with pain—even years into their retirement—probably more than athletes in other professional sports. The pain specialist published a study that found medical marijuana use significantly decreased opioids for chronic pain.
What’s the next step for the NBA? Stern said the league should change the Collective Bargaining Agreement to allow players to “do what is legal in your state.”
SOURCE: Sports Illustrated, NBC Sports, NPR
SEE ALSO:
Whoopi Goldberg Launches New Medical Marijuana Company For Women
Tiger Woods’ Toxicology Report Shows Drugs For Pain, Anxiety, Sleep Oh, And Marijuana
Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama
42 photos Launch gallery
1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a Kiss
Source:Getty
1 of 42
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story
Source:Getty
2 of 42
3. Michelle and Barack Kiss
Source:Getty
3 of 42
4. Michelle and Barack
Source:Getty
4 of 42
5. First Family Portrait
Source:Getty
5 of 42
6. Two Terms
Source:Getty
6 of 42
7. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner
Source:Getty
7 of 42
8. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama
Source:Getty
8 of 42
9. The Obamas on Air Force One
Source:Getty
9 of 42
10. The First Family in London
Source:Getty
10 of 42
11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
11 of 42
12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner
Source:Getty
12 of 42
13. Turkey Pardoning
Source:Getty
13 of 42
14. Sunday Church
Source:Getty
14 of 42
15. Gobble, Gobble
Source:Getty
15 of 42
16. Malia Obama, the First Daughter
Source:Getty
16 of 42
17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama
Source:Getty
17 of 42
18. A Family Affair
Source:Getty
18 of 42
19. Flashback To The Old Days
Source:Pete Souza
19 of 42
20. Happy Birthday!
Source:Getty
20 of 42
21. Candidly Awesome
Source:Pete Souza
21 of 42
22. Historic First Family
Source:Getty
22 of 42
23. Ice Cream Treat
Source:Getty
23 of 42
24. TV Time
Source:Pete Souza
24 of 42
25. Always Giving Back
Source:Getty
25 of 42
26. A Christmas Story
Source:Getty
26 of 42
27. Hawaii Trip!
Source:Getty
27 of 42
28. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife
Source:Getty
28 of 42
29. Malia and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
29 of 42
30. Michelle Plays on a Bike
Source:Getty
30 of 42
31. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia
Source:Getty
31 of 42
32. Reading Time
Source:Pete Souza
32 of 42
33. Family Support
Source:Getty
33 of 42
34. The Sister Selfie
Source:Pete Souza
34 of 42
35. Supporting Mom
Source:Pete Souza
35 of 42
36. Giving Back On MLK Day
Source:Getty
36 of 42
37. Obamas Give Back To The Community
Source:Getty
37 of 42
38. Always Supporting Small Businesses
Source:Getty
38 of 42
39. Obama Swagger
Source:Getty
39 of 42
40. Laughs & Turkeys
Source:Getty
40 of 42
41. Christmas With The Obamas
Source:Getty
41 of 42
42. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma
Source:Pete Souza
42 of 42