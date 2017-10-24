NEWS ROUNDUP: Myeshia Johnson Needs Answers; Beyonce And Cardi B Collaboration?; Issa Rae’s New HBO Series

After disputing Myeshia Johnson’s account of her telephone call regarding the death of her late husband, Sgt. La David Johnson, Trump took to Twitter to acknowledge the soldiers killed in Beirut by retweeting a message shared by the vice president, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, Johnson was still waiting for detailed answers surrounding her husband’s death.

“The questions that I have that I need answered is I want to know why it took them 48 hours to find my husband,” she told Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos on Monday.

"I don't know what's in that box.” U.S. Army​ Sgt. Johnson's widow speaks out on lack of info on husband's death. https://t.co/jrMKxlg2Az pic.twitter.com/1c0gOnDVOW — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 23, 2017

We remember our fallen heroes & those they left behind. We have a duty to honor their memory by defeating the enemy that took them from us. pic.twitter.com/jHXmHIdKHb — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) October 23, 2017

We will never forget the 241 American service members killed by Hizballah in Beirut. They died in service to our nation. https://t.co/BaQZDA3s2e — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2017

Cardi B and Beyoncé may have worked on a collaboration for Cardi’s forthcoming album that is allegedly already finished, XXL reported.

A now-deleted Instagram Story screenshot of a song file featuring the words “Cardi B,” “Beyoncé,” and “Demo” seemingly started the buzz around a collaboration between the two stars.

https://twitter.com/TheBeyHiveTeam/status/922536023464267777?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fcassiuslife.com%2F31518%2Fcardi-b-beyonce-collab%2F

https://twitter.com/TheBeyHiveTeam/status/922621802714714116?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fcassiuslife.com%2F31518%2Fcardi-b-beyonce-collab%2F

I swear, the BeyHive should set up its own fellowship for investigative journalism. https://t.co/7n5icBnymP — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) October 24, 2017

Issa Rae is developing a ’90s L.A. drama with Turner House author Angela Flournoy, according to Deadline.

“I’m so thrilled to be working with Angela,” Rae told Deadline. “I was a huge fan of The Turner House and we feel so lucky to bring her beautiful storytelling to HBO.”

“Bridging those later Reagan Era and early Clinton years, the drama will center on the marriage of Sheryl and Jackson, with the former an envelope bounds-pushing real estate agent and the latter a conflicted LAPD anti-gang task force recruit,” Deadline reports. “The potential series will also feature the couples’ teen daughter and son, Ebony and Les.”

