4 Abuse Allegations From R. Kelly’s Accuser Kitti Jones

One of R. Kelly’s accusers is speaking out about alleged abuse in her relationship with the entertainer.

In an extensive interview with Rolling Stone, Kitti Jones details the sexual, physical and psychological abuse she experienced over a two-year. It began shortly after the star-struck radio DJ met Kelly in 2011 at a concert in Dallas.

Here are four of the allegations:

Forced to participate in sex acts with other women and watch Kelly urinate on them

Soon into their relationship, Jones alleges that the singer forced her to have sex with other women. She told the magazine that in one instance, she witnessed Kelly urinate on two women while she and other women were engaged in a sex act with the singer.

“It was just a game for him,” she told the magazine.

Starvation was used as a punishment

Not following orders resulted in starvation—one of the tools in Kelly’s arsenal, according to Jones. She once went hungry for two and a half days. And going without a meal for a full day was not uncommon.

Kelly attacked her physically

According to Jones, Kelly assaulted her on a tour bus two months after she pulled herself away from him. The incident happened when he invited her on his tour bus to collect her possessions during a stop in Dallas.

“[He was] instilling the fear back in me,” Jones told Rolling Stone. “When a person sees that you’re not calling the police or the press on them … it’s like, ‘Let me make my mark so you’ll be afraid.’ And it worked.”

Kelly became violent when she pressed him about his child porn trial

Jones alleges that she ignited a storm of fury by confronting Kelly after seeing the video at the center of his child pornography trial. She said it was the first instance of physical abuse, which happened less than a month after they began living together.

