WATCH: Small Body Recovered In Search For Missing Texas 3-Year-Old Girl

In the nearly two weeks since a 3-year-old Richardson, Texas, girl went missing after her stepfather sent her to stand outside at 3 a.m. as punishment for refusing to drink her milk, police investigators have searched endlessly for her.
On Sunday, police discovered the body of a small child while searching for Sherin Mathews, according to CNN, leading police to assume the worst about the fate of the little girl with the cute smile and pageboy haircut.
“Worst news finding child’s body,” Richardson, Texas Police Chief Jimmy Spivey wrote in a tweet.
Sherin has been missing since about 3 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 when her dad, Wesley Mathews, reportedly ordered her stand across an alley from their home, for not drinking her milk.
He told investigators she was gone when he went to retrieve her about 15 minutes later. He waited five hours to contact police. He was arrested on child abandonment and endangerment charges the day the child went missing, but was released on bail.
He has not yet been charged with additional crimes as of Monday, according to The Washington Post.
SOURCE: The Washington Post, CNN
