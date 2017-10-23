NEWS ROUNDUP: Obama Supports Hurricane Relief; James Toback Allegations; Missing Black Teen Found

BIG LIES
On Saturday, former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter attended “Deep from the Heart: The One America Appeal,” a benefit concert held in Texas to raise money for hurricane relief efforts. Meanwhile, Trump was reportedly playing golf. Oh, but he did make sure to send a recorded message.
“To Presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, Melania and I want to express our deep gratitude for your tremendous assistance,” Trump said in the message. “This wonderful effort reminds us that we truly are one nation under God, all unified by our values and our devotion to one another.”
According to a White House official, Trump was “honored” for the opportunity to participate and “encourages all Americans to be as generous as they can in helping storm survivors through this difficult time.” Okay, Jan.
BIG NEWS
Over 30 women have reportedly come forward accusing director James Toback of sexual harassment. Toback sexually harassed women looking for work for decades, presenting his actions as “all part of the process,” according to the testimonies of 38 women interviewed by The Los Angeles Times.
“The way he presented it, it was like, ‘This is how things are done,’” actress Adrienne LaValley told The Times of a 2008 hotel room encounter that ended with Toback attempting to rub himself on her leg. “I felt like a prostitute, an utter disappointment to myself, my parents, my friends. And I deserved not to tell anyone.”
Former aspiring actress Starr Rinaldi recalled Toback’s tactics as “a test of whether I’m a real artist and serious about acting.”
“He always wanted me to read for him in a hotel or come back to his apartment,” Rinaldi said. “Like, ‘How serious are you about your craft?’”
BIG FACTS
Selina Brandon, a Black special needs teen who went missing in Las Vegas on Friday morning, is reportedly home safe with her family. Her friend Maggie, who Brandon was believed to have last been seen with and is described as a “chronic runaway,” is also home safe.
https://twitter.com/DaniG999/status/922180080859623424?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fcassiuslife.com%2F31322%2Fjames-toback-sexual-harassment-allegations%2F
