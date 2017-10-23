Hip-Hop Podcast Host ‘Combat Jack’ Diagnosed With Colon Cancer

Hip-Hop Podcast Host ‘Combat Jack’ Diagnosed With Colon Cancer

Reggie Ossé vowed to fight the deadly disease with chemotherapy and alternate medicine.


The man behind the popular “Combat Jack Show” podcast has been diagnosed with colon cancer, the show’s host announced Monday afternoon. Reggie Ossé released a statement that was posted to Twitter.

The Brooklyn native is a former hip-hop music attorney, with big name clients such as Jay Z, Roc-a-Fella, DJ Clark Kent and more. He’s also the former managing editor of legendary hip hop publication, The Source.

Combat Jack began hosting the podcast dedicated to hip-hop discussion and interviews in August 2010. In 2013, it grew to be the flagship show of a collection of podcasts called the Loud Speakers Network, which also includes “The Read,” “The Brilliant Idiots” and “Fan Bros.”

