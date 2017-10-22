Florida Killer Strikes Third Time

A 20-year-old autistic man was fatally shot in a string of what the police believe are related murders.


Nigel Roberts
A Tampa, Florida community is on edge after Anthony Naiboa, a 20-year-old autistic man, was gunned down.

CNN reports that the police believe that this killing is related to two others that occurred over an 11-day period. They’re urging the Seminole Heights neighborhood not to live in fear.

READ MORE:  Is A Serial Killer Targeting Black Men In Baton Rouge?

“It’s the most awful feeling that you can feel, that you know that your child is dead, and you have these people [are] coming to let you know, to confirm for you,” said Maria Rodriguez, Naiboa’s stepmother, according to CBS News.

Family and friends set up a makeshift memorial at the site where Naiboa died.

Investigators believe Naiboa got on the wrong bus after work on Thursday and found himself in Seminole Heights by mistake. The shooter killed Naiboa as he made his way toward another bus stop.

His dead body was found about 200 yards from the spot where the first victim, Benjamin Mitchell, 22, was fatally shot. The second victim, 32-year-old Monica Hoffa, was found in a vacant parking lot about half a mile from Mitchell’s body.

Although the police believe the killings are related, they’re not ready to call these deaths serial killings, CNN reported.

The Tampa police are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest or conviction of the Seminole Heights killer. The department is also working with Crime Stoppers and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

SOURCE:  CNN, CBS News

