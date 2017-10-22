Florida Killer Strikes Third Time

A Tampa, Florida community is on edge after Anthony Naiboa, a 20-year-old autistic man, was gunned down.

Parents say son, Anthony Naiboa, got off at wrong bus stop and tried to walk before he was shot on 15th St., not far from Oct 9 murder pic.twitter.com/GnmLJXTI5P — Kellie Cowan (@KellieCowan) October 20, 2017

CNN reports that the police believe that this killing is related to two others that occurred over an 11-day period. They’re urging the Seminole Heights neighborhood not to live in fear.

“It’s the most awful feeling that you can feel, that you know that your child is dead, and you have these people [are] coming to let you know, to confirm for you,” said Maria Rodriguez, Naiboa’s stepmother, according to CBS News.

Family and friends set up a makeshift memorial at the site where Naiboa died.

NEW:Anthony Naiboa's parents, siblings bring flowers, teddy bear to spot where he slain, 3rd linked Seminole Heights homicide @abcactionnews pic.twitter.com/MefkRoy3A9 — CarsonChambers (@CarsonChambers) October 20, 2017

Candles still burning at memorial set up on 15th Street for Anthony Naiboa pic.twitter.com/MZAcKAan3B — Kellie Cowan (@KellieCowan) October 21, 2017

Investigators believe Naiboa got on the wrong bus after work on Thursday and found himself in Seminole Heights by mistake. The shooter killed Naiboa as he made his way toward another bus stop.

His dead body was found about 200 yards from the spot where the first victim, Benjamin Mitchell, 22, was fatally shot. The second victim, 32-year-old Monica Hoffa, was found in a vacant parking lot about half a mile from Mitchell’s body.

Benjamin Edward Mitchell, Monica Caridad Hoffa and Anthony Naiboa pictures https://t.co/XjwwwhYl75 pic.twitter.com/QhKITQ4hG6 — infowe (@infowe) October 21, 2017

Although the police believe the killings are related, they’re not ready to call these deaths serial killings, CNN reported.

The Tampa police are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest or conviction of the Seminole Heights killer. The department is also working with Crime Stoppers and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

