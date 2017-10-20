NEWS ROUNDUP: Lupita Nyong’o Comes Forward About Weinstein; Puerto Rico Governor Visits Trump

BIG NEWS

Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o came forward about her horrific experiences with producer Harvey Weinstein. Not only did the disgraced producer allegedly attempt to force her to drink alcohol she did not want, but he also once tried to give her a massage in his bedroom, wrote Nyong’o in an op-ed for The New York Times.

“Harvey led me into a bedroom — his bedroom — and announced that he wanted to give me a massage,” Nyong’o recounts. “I thought he was joking at first. He was not. For the first time since I met him, I felt unsafe. I panicked a little and thought quickly to offer to give him one instead: It would allow me to be in control physically, to know exactly where his hands were at all times.”

When he asked to remove his pants, Nyong’o made her way up to leave.

“I opened the door and stood by the frame,” she writes. “He put his shirt on and again mentioned how stubborn I was. I agreed with an easy laugh, trying to get myself out of the situation safely. I was after all on his premises, and the members of his household, the potential witnesses, were all (strategically, it seems to me now) in a soundproof room.”

Lupita Nyong’o writes in @nytopinion: What Harvey Weinstein did to me https://t.co/9m5tKiQTPm pic.twitter.com/1GF0nYxhcn — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 19, 2017

“It was probably the most difficult when you talk about relief, when you talk about search, when you talk about all the different levels. Even when you talk about lives saved,” Trump said during a White House meeting with Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló on Thursday, CNN reports. “I think it was worse.” He then gave his relief efforts a 10 out of 10, though we’re sure residents would beg to differ.

On that note, Roselló wants to be sure efforts are thorough. “In these emergencies, things might have the appearance that they are stabilizing at one point, but you always have future problems that can arise such as public health emergencies and otherwise,” he told reporters before meeting with the president. “We really want to take all of the big picture.”

