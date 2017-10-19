VIDEO: Cubs Live To Fight Another Day, Get 3-2 W Over Dodgers

Cubs Live To Fight Another Day, Get 3-2 W Over Dodgers

“One at a time” is the mantra as the Cubs managed to squeak out a 3-2 win in Game 4 of the NLCS last night at Wrigley Field. Joe Maddon was tossed by home plate umpire Jim Wolf for arguing a strikeout call on Dodgers OF/Chicago native Curtis Granderson. “Had Granderson hit a HR after that call I may have come out of the clubhouse in my jockstrap,” said Maddon.

Scoring runs off of the long ball continued. Willson Contreras (#ILLWILL) hit a 500 foot bomb off the scoreboard to give the Cubs an early 1-0 lead. Javier Baez (#ELMago) broke out of his 0-19 slump with 2 solo home runs. “If we didn’t win this game we were going home tomorrow. You know I feel like we’re still not on track as a team but when we get back on track we’ll be the best again.” Javy says it’s hard to play while thinking about Puerto Rico. “Before the playoffs I was ready to go home. I finally got to bring my mom over here. Once the season is over I will go home and take care of my people.”

The LA Dodgers now lead the series 3-1 with Game 5 tonight and Jose Quintana on the hill for Chicago versus their ace Clayton Kershaw. Game time is 7 pm.

