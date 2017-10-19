The Battle Of The Blazer And The Boots: Is Ryan Destiny Or Rita Ora Wearing This Outfit Best?

Anywhere singer, Rita Ora was spotted in New York City shooting a music video in the Meatpacking district. She wore look 17 straight off the runway from the Fall/Winter 2017 Off-White collection.

The bright blue blazer dress with mixed media laser cut outs with metallics is a statement piece. The thigh high plaid boots give this look some serious pattern play.

Ryan Destiny wore the same exact ensemble in Miami for the Revolt Music Conference. We’re loving her lipstick. You can get a similar brown matte from The Lip Bar in ‘Savage.’

We have to know: who wore it best? Rita Ora or Ryan Destiny? Take our poll below and tell us in the comment section.

