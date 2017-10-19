The Battle Of The Blazer And The Boots: Is Ryan Destiny Or Rita Ora Wearing This Outfit Best?

Continue reading Zendaya Is The Best Thing That Happened To The Erdem x H&M Collection
On Wednesday evening at The Ebell Club of Los Angeles, H&M x ERDEM debuted their latest collection with a runway show and party. Celebs came out in droves for this affordable high-end collection. Zendaya is serving us 1950's chic housewife realness. Imaan Hammam is floral lace perfection. See the collection worn by celebs. What pieces do you want to wear?