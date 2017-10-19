NEWS ROUNDUP: Three Dead In Maryland Business Shooting; Master P Helping Kaepernick?

BIG FACTS
Three people are reported dead and two injured after a man opened fire in a Maryland kitchen countertop company where he was employed, the Baltimore Sun reports. The suspect, Radee L. Prince, 37, was found in Newark, Del. and taken into custody on Wednesday night, according to the sheriff’s office.
“Every one of the victims that this individual shot, the victim and the attacker knew each other,” Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy said at a news conference, noting “beef” between Prince and one of the shooting victims. “This is targeted. This individual knew the people he wanted to go shoot. This was not a random act of violence.”
Master P believes the only way for Colin Kaepernick to get back in the game is to start owning things, and he’s more than willing to help.
The No Limit founder suggested having Kaepernick join his Global Mixed Basketball League if he wanted to stay in shape, or, even better—starting a football league of his own, the rapper said during an interview with TMZ. “Without real ownership, you have no control,” Master P told TMZ. “I’ll help him start his own league. Maybe that’s what I might do next—start the football next.”
Earlier this week, Kaepernick filed a grievance against NFL owners, citing collusion.
