NEWS ROUNDUP: Philando Castile Fund Cuts All School Lunch Debt; Trump’s Obama Lie; Bow Wow’s Death Row

BIG FACTS

The Philando Castile fundraising campaign started by Inver Hills Community College psychology professor Pam Fergus in August raised over $70,000 in Castile’s honor, clearing all of J.J. Hill Montessori’s school lunch debt.

“We just had this little idea that we were going to help do Mr. Phil’s job and make sure you guys have good lunch to eat every day,” Fergus said to kids in the school’s lunchroom. Castile, who students know as “Mr. Phil,” was known for paying for the lunches of students who couldn’t afford them before being fatally shot by a St. Anthony police officer during a traffic stop in July 2016.

“We as a community have to work together in order for things to work,” Valerie Castile, Philando’s mother, said. “This would’ve meant everything to him.”

Philando Fundraising Campaign Clears All St. Paul School Lunch Debt https://t.co/v30f49KMY2 — The Core Magazine (@TheCore_Mag) October 16, 2017

BIG NEWS

Today in “Damn, Donald” news… While discussing the killing of four American soldiers during an ambush in Niger at a news conference in the Rose Garden on Monday, Trump had the audacity to falsely claim Barack Obama and “most” other presidents “didn’t make calls” to families of fallen American soldiers.

“If you look at President Obama and other presidents, most of them didn’t make calls,” Trump said. “A lot of them didn’t make calls. I like to call when it’s appropriate.”

His comments came as a response to a question inquiring why he had yet to reach out to the soldiers’ families following the ambush.

“I felt very, very badly about that,” he said. “I always feel badly. It is the toughest calls I have to make are the calls where this happens, soldiers are killed.” He then stated he’s written letters that will supposedly be sent out soon.

Trump claims that Obama and “most” other presidents “didn’t make calls” to families of fallen American soldiers. pic.twitter.com/TQJtkbyc1s — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) October 16, 2017

BIG LIES

Twitter had a heyday after Bow Wow shared an image of Death Row members with his face photoshopped into it. “Where it all started…” the caption read.

First of all, stop it.

It looks like he learned nothing after the advent of Jet Plane Gate which sparked the #BowWowChallenge in May. But then again, maybe this was also part of that “scientific method” he was telling Ebro about.

Check out some of the hilarious memes that came from it all below.

Where it all started … pic.twitter.com/GmyRNaA6a2 — Bow Wow (@smoss) October 16, 2017

When I saw that pic Bow Wow posted I JUST KNEW he was in there somewhere I was looking for him like Where’s Waldo — High Rolla Mola (@MolaLutherKing) October 16, 2017

Bow Wow forced himself in that Death Row pic like a deadbeat Dad on draft night. — 🇭🇹Stream Jean🇭🇹 (@BosNaud) October 16, 2017

Shortly after Tupac died,Bow Wow was known for being a hot head and one of the most feared rappers on the West coast pic.twitter.com/tIyIgy9dOS — 🥃Meechie Migo🍺 (@mynameisFACE) October 16, 2017

SOURCE: CBS Minnesota, CNN

SEE ALSO:

Fund Inspired By Philando Castile Pays For Student Lunches In Minnesota

Minnesota Police Training Fund Won’t Be Named After Philando Castile