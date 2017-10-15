David Clarke Bashes Hillary Clinton Over Her Reaction To Harvey Weinstein’s Sex Abuse Scandal

During an appearance on Saturday’s episode of “Fox & Friends,” controversial former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke called out Hillary Clinton for her reaction towards the sexual abuse allegations swirling around film executive Harvey Weinstein, reports Fox News Insider.

David Clarke Cries Foul on Hillary's Weinstein Response: 'Her Ethics Elevator Has No Bottom Floor' https://t.co/gPCxcKsToq — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 14, 2017

While on the show, Clarke claimed that Clinton is more concerned about her and her family’s reputation than she is about Weinstein’s alleged victims, the news outlet writes. “Her politics matters more to her, the reputation of her husband, to prop him up in the White House for her future political endeavors was more important to her than these victims,” said Clarke.

According to the Guardian, when asked about the sex scandal Clinton expressed her disbelief and outrage. She then went on to compare Weinstein—who donated nearly $50,000 to her campaign—to President Donald Trump. “This behavior cannot be tolerated anywhere, whether it is in entertainment, or politics – after all, we have someone admitting to being a sexual assaulter in the Oval Office,” she said, according to the source. When asked about Bill Clinton’s sex scandal, she said that it had “all been litigated” and should be left in the past.

Clarke, who referred to Clinton as “Crooked Hillary” on the show, said that she has no morals and encouraged women’s groups to speak out against Clinton, Fox News Insider reports. “Her ethics elevator has no bottom floor, and she will do whatever she has to do to protect herself,” he said.

Clinton isn’t the only person who has been attacked by Clarke. Last month he went on a Twitter tirade to bash Rep. Maxine Waters, Colin Kaepernick, and the Black Lives Matter collective.

