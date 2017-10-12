NEWS ROUNDUP: Harvey Weinstein Scandal Angers Male Sex Assault Victims; Trump Losing It?

James Van Der Beek is one of the latest men to speak out in the wake of Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault allegations. “What Weinstein is being accused of is criminal,” the former Dawson’s Creek star stated on Twitter early Thursday. “What he’s admitted to is unacceptable – in any industry. I applaud everybody speaking out.”

He then went on to share his own personal account regarding his experiences being sexually assaulted. “I’ve had my ass grabbed by older, powerful men. I’ve had them corner me in inappropriate sexual conversations when I was much younger…”

On Tuesday, Terry Crews shared his own account of being sexually assaulted by a “high level Hollywood executive.”

Is Trump falling apart before our eyes? That’s what sources close to 45 told Vanity Fair, citing a president who’s “unstable,” “losing a step,” and “unraveling.” In other words, Bob Corker’s description of the White House being “adult day care” may not be far off. And though the White House denies the statements, word on the street is the commander-in-chief “hates everyone in the White House!”

“The President’s mood is good and his outlook on the agenda is very positive,” an official told Vanity Fair.

But it would seem those around him have their hands full. His aides reportedly don’t even want him doing too many “adversarial” television interviews. Meanwhile, Trump’s on Twitter bragging about $1M donations to Vegas law enforcement.

