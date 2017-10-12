HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Yara Shahidi Wears An Attention Grabbing Look With A Message

Black-ish and College-ish star Yara Shahidi stepped out for Glamour‘s The Girl Project in New York City night wearing an interesting combo of fashion and political statement.

The 17-year-old activist wore a Prada Spring 2017 skirt in red, accented with sky blue flower print. She wore the stylish bottom with a Hstry t-shirt that carried a powerful message. The Existence Tee read, “RESPECT EXISTENCE OR EXPECT RESISTANCE.” Definitely a stylish combo with an attention-grabbing message. Yara then topped off her outfit with beige colored heels.

Beauties, what’s your take on Yara’s look? Is it HAUTE or NAUGHT? Take a vote and tell us your thoughts!

DON’T MISS:

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Rihanna’s Dress Cool Or A Coffee Filter?

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Draya Michele Shows Off Her October Style And References Bianca Jagger As Current Style Inspo

Haute Or Naught: Solange Debuts New Hairstyle And Supports Shayne Oliver’s Helmut Lang Collection At The Surface Magazine Awards