Best Memories? Win A Pair of Chicago Bulls Tickets For Opening Week

Chicago Bulls fans have a chance to win one pair of tickets to the opening week. Post your most memorable Chicago Bulls experience on our facebook page and the best story chosen will win tickets to see the Bulls play against the Atlanta Hawks on October 26 at the United Center.

The winner of the pair of tickets will be announced on October 20.

The Bulls are introducing several new ticket offerings for fans this season:

Family Days – The team will debut four Family Days this season featuring Family Packs, which include a ticket, hot dog, soda, and chips for $25. The four Family Days will be held on games with early 2:30 p.m. tipoffs – November 26, January 15, January 28, and April 1 – with special interactive activities designed for fans of all ages.

Military Mondays – All eight Monday home games this season will be “Military Mondays” and will feature specially-priced tickets for active duty and retired service men and women. These special offerings will also be available on the Bulls’ Veterans Day game on November 10.

Bulls Student Pass – The new Bulls Student Pass will be launched this season and offer exclusive, last-minute tickets to college students in the area. On game day mornings, the Bulls App will send deals directly to fans signed up for the Student Pass and allow for ticket purchase and delivery entirely on their phones.

For an entire schedule of the Chicago Bulls 2017-2018 season: http://www.chicagobulls.com

