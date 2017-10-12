Alex Morgan’s Intoxicated Disney Land Bust Recorded By Body Camera

That bizarre story of soccer star Alex Morgan getting kicked out of Disney Land on October 1?

Well, we’ve finally got body cam footage of the incident. Released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department to TMZ, the video shows the aftermath of Morgan, MLS stars Giles Barnes and Donny Toia getting thrown out for being wasted at the EPCOT center.

“You guys are lying right now,” Morgan says to the cops at one point in the video. “I can’t imagine what black people go through.”

Another one of her hot takes included yelling that she knows the Orlando SWAT team, but didn’t specify how that would help her current situation.

Days later Morgan released an apology, but still refused to admit that she was drunk.

“Although I regret my actions last Sunday while attending the Epcot Food and Wine Festival with my family and friends, the video released today shows that while we were all caught up in the tension of the moment, I was not out of control or highly impaired,” Morgan said. “I used bad judgment and I was simply trying to support my friends,” the statement read.

“Trust me, we’ll never be back because you guys treated us horribly,” Toia said in the video. So any future soccer team-related drunkenness at Disney World has thankfully been avoided.

SOURCE: TMZ, Orlando Sentinel

SEE ALSO:

Roland Martin Tackles Donald Trump’s Tone-Deaf Tweet About Nykea Aldridge

Say What? Watch Ben Carson Wrongfully Refer To Slaves As Immigrants