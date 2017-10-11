Entertainment
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Rihanna’s Dress Cool Or A Coffee Filter?


Rihanna served casual glam on Instagram, stepping out in a voluminous blue tiered Molly Goddard dress from the Fall 2017 RTW collection.

tuesdays.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Stunting with some sunglasses, the most noticeable part of her look was the all white sneakers she was wearing with the avant garde ensemble.

casual.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

She wore a top knot and a raisin colored lipstick and gold watch.

Rihanna styled it differently than the model, presenting it with an of the shoulder look.

Are you feeling this casual glam? Take our poll below and let us know if this look is HAUTE or NAUGHT.

Rihanna has been a fashion inspiration all throughout Paris Fashion Week. Whether spotted with Creative Director of Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri, critiquing the line while wearing a Dior leather beret or mixing some Black Queendom with her YSL, the Bajan beauty is definitely showing love to her Blackness!

