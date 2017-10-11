GET THE LOOK: Kelly Rowland Is A Blue Velvet Wonder

Talk about crushed to perfection! Kelly Rowland recently shared a fashionable pic of herself on Instagram wearing a beautiful dark blue pantsuit by Ronny Kobo in crushed velvet material.
The pantsuit has a belt to show accentuate ones waistline and has a stunning wide-leg appeal that leaves room for stilettos or stylish boots.
A pantsuit in this deep blue hue is a perfect Fall look that you can get for yourself. Check out this two-piece set from Bloomingdales for $238. You can match it with a cute tank top underneath.
You can also get the sexy wide-leg with heels appeal from Sonya Bee, with these velvet pants for $45. Get super creative by getting a printed top to wear with them or just pair up with a matching top or jacket. For our plus size beauties, we’ve got you covered with this selected number from ASOS for $70. The suit is also beautiful in burgundy, which is also another great Fall color.
What’s your take on Kelly’s crushed velvet look? Let us know if you end up making it your next mesmerizing look!
DON’T MISS:
GET THE LOOK: Tamar Braxton Looks Cute In A Camo Jumpsuit
GET THE LOOK: Every Outfit Rihanna Has Worn Overseas To Her Fenty Beauty Launch
GET THE LOOK: This Bodysuit Beyoncé Wore Is Actually Really Affordable
15 Times Kelly Rowland’s Style Game Left Us Speechless
15 Times Kelly Rowland’s Style Game Left Us Speechless
1. 15 Times Kelly Rowland’s Style Game Left Us Speechless1 of 5
2. 15 Times Kelly Rowland’s Style Game Left Us Speechless2 of 5
3. 15 Times Kelly Rowland’s Style Game Left Us Speechless3 of 5
4. 15 Times Kelly Rowland’s Style Game Left Us Speechless4 of 5
5. 15 Times Kelly Rowland’s Style Game Left Us Speechless5 of 5