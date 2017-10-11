FBI Probe Sought In Fatal Shooting Of Homeless Salt Lake City Man

“In order to be thorough, and given the seriousness of the case and the considerable public interest in the matter, all issues must be completely examined to preserve the public‘s trust in the criminal justice system and ensure the right measures are taken in this case,” Gill wrote in a letter to the FBI.

A patrol officer stopped Harmon in August because his bike was missing a required red tail light, and he had crossed six traffic lanes as well as a median. Officers tried to arrest Harmon, who was reportedly homeless and wanted on an aggravated assault felony warrant issued in April.

Harmon ran and later allegedly threatened officers with a knife, the report said. Fox fired his gun three times and struck Harmon in the arm, side and left hip before he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A second officer drew his stun gun during the incident, according to reports.

Fox is on modified duty after the tragedy, said Salt Lake City police Sgt. Brandon Shearer. The DA’s office will “cooperate with federal investigators,” Gill said, Fox13 reported.