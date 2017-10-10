White Supremacists File ‘Retaliatory Charges’ Against Black Man Beaten By Racist, Lawyer Says

DeAndre Harris suffered a concussion and other injuries from a vicious beating by several White nationalists during their violent August rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Yet, Harris faces an imminent arrest.
The Washington Post reports that a local magistrate issued an arrest warrant on Monday for Harris on a felony unlawful wounding charge.
According to the alleged victim, 20-year-old Harold Ray Crews, Harris injured him during the melee.
On Aug. 12, Harris was demonstrating alongside scores of other antiracism protesters in Charlottesville. They came out in large numbers to oppose several White supremacist groups protesting the City Council’s plan to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
A video shows Crews thrusting a Confederate flag pole at an antiracism demonstrator. Harris’ lawyer, S. Lee Merritt, told The Post that his client stepped in at that point, swinging a flashlight at Crews. That’s when a half-dozen White supremacists attacked Harris, viciously beating him.
Merritt told the newspaper that the League of the South, a white nationalist outfit, is behind the unlawful wounding charge, calling it “clearly retaliatory.” Nevertheless, Merritt said Harris will turn over himself to the police.
The attorney underscored that it’s unusual for a magistrate to issue an arrest warrant, noting that it typically comes from the police. He said Crews unsuccessfully attempted previously to bring charges against his client.
“We were not expecting this,” Det. Sgt. Jake Via, a spokesman for the Charlottesville Police Department, told the newspaper. “We were expecting to do our own investigation into the man’s allegations.”
Meanwhile, two of the White supremacists who beat Harris were arrested and charged with felony malicious wounding—the same charge Harris faces.
SOURCE: Washington Post
SEE ALSO:
Black Man Who Was Brutally Beaten By White Supremacists In Charlottesville Is Still Receiving Threats
Viral Video Captures White Supremacists Beating Black Counterprotester In Charlottesville
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling
Source:Getty
1 of 25
2. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
2 of 25
3. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
3 of 25
4. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
4 of 25
5. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
5 of 25
6. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
6 of 25
7. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
7 of 25
8. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
8 of 25
9. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
9 of 25
10. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
10 of 25
11. Black Lives Matter Protest In NYC
Source:Getty
11 of 25
12. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
12 of 25
13. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
13 of 25
14. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
14 of 25
15. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
15 of 25
16. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
16 of 25
17. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
17 of 25
18. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
18 of 25
19. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
19 of 25
20. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
20 of 25
21. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
21 of 25
22. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
22 of 25
23. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
23 of 25
24. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
24 of 25
25. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
25 of 25