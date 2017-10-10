Terry Crews Reveals Sex Assault Amid Hollywood Controversy

Actor Terry Crews took to Twitter Tuesday afternoon to reveal that he was once a victim of sexual assault, at the hands of a high-ranking Hollywood figure, just last year.

Crews spoke of an occurrence at a function last year when a Hollywood exec groped and grabbed his genitals in front of his wife. When he confronted the man about the incident, Crews said, “He just grinned like a jerk.”

The actor also spoke of wanting to defend himself, but based on his appearance, he chose to refrain. He knew exactly what headline would follow: “240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho.”

Crews felt compelled to come forward with his experience in the wake of women sharing their stories of being sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein. Perhaps most importantly, he also empathized with women who let certain situations go, in fear of the repercussions. The famed Hollywood producer has been accused of victimizing several A-list actresses such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Rosanna Arquette.

Take a look at Crews’ tweets below:

This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME. (1/Cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates. (2/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Jumping back I said What are you doing?! My wife saw everything n we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk. (3/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

I was going to kick his ass right then— but I thought twice about how the whole thing would appear. (4/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Only I probably wouldn’t have been able to read it because I WOULD HAVE BEEN IN JAIL. So we left.

(6/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

That night and the next day I talked to everyone I knew that worked with him about what happened. (7/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

He called me the next day with an apology but never really explained why he did what he did. (8/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

I decided not 2 take it further becuz I didn’t want 2b ostracized— par 4 the course when the predator has power n influence. (9/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

I let it go. And I understand why many women who this happens to let it go. (10/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Who’s going 2 believe you? ( few) What r the repercussions?(many) Do u want 2 work again? (Yes) R you prepared 2b ostracized?(No)(11/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

I love what I do. But it’s a shame and the height of disappointment when someone tries to takes advantage of that. (12/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

He knows who he is. But sumtimes Uhav2 wait & compare notes w/ others who’ve been victimized in order 2gain a position of strength. (13cont) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

I understand and empathize with those who have remained silent. But Harvey Weinstein is not the only perpetrator. (14/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Hollywood is not the only business we’re this happens, and to the casualties of this behavior— you are not alone. (15/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Hopefully, me coming forward with my story will deter a predator and encourage someone who feels hopeless. (16/end) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

SOURCE: Twitter

