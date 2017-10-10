NEWS ROUNDUP: Michael Smith’s Jemele Hill Sit-Out; Trump Lashes Out; Bella Hadid’s Viral Fail

Following ESPN’s two-week suspension of Jemele Hill, the anchor’s co-host Michael Smith reportedly reached a “mutual” agreement with the network to sit out Monday night’s airing of SC6, according to TheWrap.
As previously reported, Hill was suspended for her tweets surrounding Jerry Jones and his demand for NFL players to be benched for not standing for the national anthem. “Jemele Hill has been suspended for two weeks for a second violation of our social media guidelines,” ESPN said in a statement. “She previously acknowledged letting her colleagues and company do with an impulsive tweet.”
Smith was expected to return on Tuesday.
45is reportedly still upset about MSNBC’s report about him allegedly being called a “f***ing moron” by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and he wants everyone to know about it. The president has since gone as far to say NBC News is “run by morons” and regularly complains about the network being “fake” and “out to get him,” according to The Daily Beast. All of this after attacking the network via Twitter.
Hurt much?
Okay but have y’all seen the cringeworthy clip of Bella Hadid shopping for sneakers with Complex yet? If not, we’ve got it embedded for you below. We’re not sure what she was trying to get across with her excessive use of the word “homeboy,” but if we had to take a wild guess as to why she and The Weeknd didn’t last, we’d guess this sort of behavior may have been a contributor. Juuust saying.
After you watch the clip, please do yourself the favor of checking out a couple of memes that have since gone viral. They are internet gold.
https://twitter.com/AAANTWON/status/917114052349964291?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fcassiuslife.com%2F28814%2Fmichael-smith-sits-out-sc6%2F
