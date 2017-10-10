22nd Anniversary Of Million Man March: ‘Separation Or Death’

October 16, 2017 marks the 22nd anniversary of the Million Man March. The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan will deliver a keynote address for the Commemoration and Day of Atonement called “Separation or Death!” the Final Call reports.
“The Minister will deliver his message October 15 at Symphony Hall in Newark at 1020 Broad Street. Doors open at 12:00 noon ET and the program begins at 2:00 p.m ET,” the news outlet writes.
Newark, New Jersey was chosen in part for its concentration of Black residents. Blacks make up 145,085, or 52 percent, of the total population of 277,140, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Student Minister Abdul Haqq Muhammad of Mosque No. 25 called Newark a “very Islamic city,” and said that Minister Farrakhan visits the city “quite often.”
The first Million Man March found more than a million Black men and boys gathered on the mall of Washington, DC. Minister Farrakhan laid out an eight-step plan for atonement in the Black community, with men shouldering much of the responsibility for the socioeconomic ills faced by Black communities nationwide. According to the Nation of Islam, immediate outcomes of the march included 1.7 million new voter registrations, a surge in adoptions of Black children, and “skyrocketed” memberships in Black organizations such as the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
Newark Minster Haqq Muhammad told Final Call reporters that this year’s message of separation is informed by “police brutality and a obstructions of justice within Black and Brown communities…We can see that the Caucasian in particular has become infuriated with Black people in general.”
SOURCE: Final Call
